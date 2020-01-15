$0.15 EPS Expected for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 11,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,400. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

