$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,385,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after buying an additional 225,971 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 321,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. 10,141,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

