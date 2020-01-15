$0.16 EPS Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 514,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,290. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.