$0.17 EPS Expected for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s earnings. Delta Apparel posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Apparel will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Apparel.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,678. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

