-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Olympic Steel reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

ZEUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.27. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 22.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 45.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.