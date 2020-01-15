-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.11. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

