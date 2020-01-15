$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.20. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,044. The firm has a market cap of $481.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 220,266 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.