$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

