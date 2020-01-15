$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,444,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,430,596. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

