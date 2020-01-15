$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,754 shares of company stock worth $3,464,277. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ameresco by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $919.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

