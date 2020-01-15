$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,390. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 251,635 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.