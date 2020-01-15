$0.45 EPS Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Catalent also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 347,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,929. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Catalent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,998 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,496,000 after acquiring an additional 535,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 870,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.