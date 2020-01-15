$0.45 EPS Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDM. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:PDM opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,085,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 225,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

