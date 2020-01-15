-$0.47 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%.

SYRS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 531,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

