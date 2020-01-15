$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $49,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

