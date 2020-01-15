$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 583,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 930,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,066,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.