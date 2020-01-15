$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Innoviva by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innoviva by 555.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Innoviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

