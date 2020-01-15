-$0.60 EPS Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). IQIYI posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

IQIYI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 8,567,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.93. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 186,719 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

