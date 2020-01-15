$0.63 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,581.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 42.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,093,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,099,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. IHS Markit has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.