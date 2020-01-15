$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $118.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 448,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 340,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 419,185 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

