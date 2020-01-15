$0.77 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 550,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 959,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

