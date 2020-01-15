0x (ZRX) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $140.01 million and approximately $26.97 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DDEX, OTCBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,852,000 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, FCoin, ZB.COM, Tokenomy, Livecoin, Gatecoin, DigiFinex, Liqui, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Iquant, Gate.io, Huobi, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Zebpay, HitBTC, CoinTiger, ABCC, Bitbns, Bithumb, Coinone, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, Hotbit, BitMart, Ethfinex, Koinex, Poloniex, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood, BitBay, WazirX, Independent Reserve and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

