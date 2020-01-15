0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0893 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $502,494.00 and $750,987.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.36 or 0.06016923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00119177 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,624,050 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

