$1.45 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $131.84 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

