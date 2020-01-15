$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $12,456,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 211.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 134.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 281,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 161,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

