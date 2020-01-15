$102.63 Million in Sales Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to announce sales of $102.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.92 million. Endava reported sales of $92.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $422.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.27 million to $448.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.09 million, with estimates ranging from $457.55 million to $540.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Endava by 333.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,294,000 after buying an additional 1,324,543 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Endava by 262.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 1,011,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 186,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endava by 4,083.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 123,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Endava has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.