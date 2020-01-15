107,185 Shares in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Stitch Fix makes up 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.11% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,121,914.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $329,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,170 shares of company stock worth $8,409,674. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 168,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

