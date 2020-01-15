116,651 Shares in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO).

Receive News & Ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.