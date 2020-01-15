134,433 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,333,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $519,433,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

