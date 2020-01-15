13,534 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $181.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.18 and a one year high of $182.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

