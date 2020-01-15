137,796 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

