142,210 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

