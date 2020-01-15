14,473 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

