$146.77 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce $146.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.78 million and the highest is $150.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $505.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $509.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $589.57 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $603.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAXN. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.