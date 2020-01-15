$155.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $155.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.60 million and the highest is $155.56 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $155.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year sales of $615.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.70 million to $615.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $623.58 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $627.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

FFBC opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

