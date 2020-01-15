15,680 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $204.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

