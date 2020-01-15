$157.14 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post $157.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.48 million and the lowest is $148.19 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $138.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $640.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.63 million to $651.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $645.18 million, with estimates ranging from $616.52 million to $675.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,055 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $30.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

