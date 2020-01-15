173,388 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,426,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,183,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. 5,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,182. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $67.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.