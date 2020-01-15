183,280 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

