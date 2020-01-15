191,278 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Envista stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

