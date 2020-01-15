1SG Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00008166 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, OEX, Kryptono and P2PB2B. 1SG has a market cap of $1.55 million and $158,705.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00310247 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011526 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002342 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, OEX, BitMart and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.