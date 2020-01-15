1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

1st Source stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

