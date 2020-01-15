1World Trading 55.5% Higher This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. 1World has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $12,472.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One 1World token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

1World Profile

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

