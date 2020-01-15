-$2.21 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($1.23). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.14) to ($4.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of RETA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.45. The stock had a trading volume of 241,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,466. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $224.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.85.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,641,080. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

