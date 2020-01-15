$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $10.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 313.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after acquiring an additional 743,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

