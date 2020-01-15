20,000 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

