$201.06 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report $201.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the highest is $201.11 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $217.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $825.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.00 million to $830.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.92 million, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $842.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 114,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

