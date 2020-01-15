203,977 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $106.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

