$214.18 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to post $214.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.35 million. Marcus reported sales of $175.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $828.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $831.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $865.71 million, with estimates ranging from $853.41 million to $878.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 33.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 426.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

