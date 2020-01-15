22,283 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $138.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.